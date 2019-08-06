Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose; Lodge Hill Capital Has Lifted Lennar (LEN) Position by $2.52 Million as Market Value Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 196,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, up from 145,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 3.32 million shares traded or 9.59% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $134.57. About 22.13 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 605.28M shares. Endowment Mgmt Lp owns 5,100 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Com reported 82,511 shares. Putnam Invs Llc invested 4.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Skytop Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40,000 shares or 4.42% of its portfolio. Kidder Stephen W reported 2.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lynch And Assoc In invested 6.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Gm Advisory Grp has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Headinvest Limited Liability Company reported 81,766 shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id stated it has 10,795 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Welch Group Inc Limited, a Alabama-based fund reported 277,851 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Citizens Bancshares And reported 143,065 shares stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Biondo Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 53,248 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Did Apple Abandon Its AR and VR Headset Dreams? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday’s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Ninja’ Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft’s Mixer – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,266 shares to 43,563 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,795 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lennar Corporation (LEN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: PepsiCo, EQT and Lennar – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,539 were accumulated by Addison Capital Communications. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 646 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 129,663 shares. Nomura Holding stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 19,413 were reported by Ww Asset Inc. 182,685 were reported by Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 9,690 shares. 22,378 are held by Westpac Bk Corporation. Cibc Ww Corporation invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Mengis Management Incorporated reported 30,151 shares. California-based West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation has invested 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited accumulated 12,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Charter Tru Commerce holds 0.03% or 4,731 shares.