Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.60 Million; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $1.27 Million as Stock Price Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $514.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 5,825 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 2.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Glob Ltd Liability Co holds 28,417 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 55,196 shares. Windward Mgmt Ca has invested 2.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chatham Grp invested in 8,084 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fin Inc invested in 198 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 80,859 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fil Limited reported 0.3% stake. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com holds 26,827 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barr E S Co has 0.4% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boltwood Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 22,879 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 3.24M shares stake. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 34,696 shares or 2.79% of all its holdings. Tradition Mngmt Lc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loews holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,884 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 1.01% or 713,712 shares in its portfolio.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,839 shares to 49,761 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 119,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,147 shares, and cut its stake in Tivo Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 262,721 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 7,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 22,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc invested in 6,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc reported 1,811 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 587 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,205 shares. The North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 2.14M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.05% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 27,128 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Limited Liability owns 8,825 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.28% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated reported 78,897 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 40,761 shares to 564,777 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 46,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,643 shares, and cut its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.05 million activity.