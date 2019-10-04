Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Its Coca (KO) Stake as Share Value Rose

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, up from 1,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.21. About 880,822 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 15/03/2018 – Vanessa O’Connell: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Trump tweeted Saturday that “This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!”; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 24/04/2018 – Protesters greet Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Germany; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 29,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 31,333 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, down from 60,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11,565 shares to 228,173 shares, valued at $20.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1 by 4,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.13 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family Firm Inc holds 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 3,988 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 106,835 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.43 million shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has 30,243 shares. 43,883 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 85,861 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt reported 1,396 shares stake. Finance Advisers Llc reported 422,079 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 95,492 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Eastern State Bank invested in 0.16% or 50,084 shares. Allen Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 85,378 shares. Saybrook Nc holds 0.3% or 14,015 shares in its portfolio. Montecito Bancorporation And Tru, California-based fund reported 126,890 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca holds 0.08% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth holds 0.01% or 599 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Limited Liability reported 742 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv LP owns 10,680 shares. 984 are held by Proffitt And Goodson. Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.28% stake. Selz Cap Ltd holds 3,900 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 2.72% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Oz Management LP holds 179,316 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Garde Cap has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.45% or 11,366 shares. Melvin Mngmt Limited Partnership has 468,035 shares. 1,255 are held by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Com. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 212,848 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).