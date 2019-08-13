Mirador Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $396,768; Wilkins Investment Counsel Boosted Position in Weyerhaeuser (WY)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 59,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,250 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 143,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 2.65M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 8,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 43,563 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 51,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.53. About 17.37 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Face Another Enforcement Action If It Misses June 30 OCC Deadline; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer-Business Missteps; 04/05/2018 – CAI to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC); 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares to 268,330 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 37,224 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17,789 shares. Willow Creek Wealth reported 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Duncker Streett & Inc accumulated 40,378 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc invested in 1.03% or 175,379 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 1.05% or 28,345 shares in its portfolio. Troy Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.72% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hartline Invest Corporation owns 11,706 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Community Comml Bank Na has 30,761 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Sigma Counselors accumulated 4,310 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 0.57% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.22 million shares. Art Advsr Limited Company holds 151,100 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 48,117 are owned by Lmr Llp. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.57 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

