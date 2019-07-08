Mirador Capital Partners LP Cut Its Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by $1.01 Million as Stock Value Declined; Sandler Capital Management Trimmed Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake as Share Value Rose

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 2.54M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE ENDS PARTNER-MARKET AGREEMENT WITH AFRIMAX GROUP; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone and Liberty Global deal is ‘a total win for consumers,’ says Liberty CEO; 22/03/2018 – ADITYA BIRLA AND VODAFONE GROUP ANNOUNCE NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VODAFONE GROUP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla to Be Chairman of Vodafone India, Idea Merger; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 88,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,276 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 142,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.84. About 1.38 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,535 shares to 20,618 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Perch Helps Businesses Elevate the In-Store Customer Experience with Vodafone IoT – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Appointment of Two New Directors, Cosmo DeNicola and Martin Pompadur – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone’s Decline Continues As Management Miscalculates Its 5G Spectrum Expenditure – Seeking Alpha” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Vodafone, IBM Join Forces to Enhance Market Share in Europe – Nasdaq” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone’s Potential Dividend Cut, Competition, Capital Needs Sideline Jefferies – Benzinga” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Germain D J Comm Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 15,439 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cwm Ltd holds 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 54,301 shares. Hallmark Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 6,704 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.16% or 2.22M shares. 90,631 were accumulated by Jacobs And Ca. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 388,840 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Co Dc accumulated 2.94% or 432,123 shares. Blackrock reported 124.33M shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate, a California-based fund reported 29,783 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 12,644 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Mairs And Pwr invested 2.92% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has 0.43% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). S&Co holds 279,705 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Ltd reported 4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novanta Inc by 70,780 shares to 219,593 shares, valued at $18.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) by 121,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will Abbott Laboratories Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The #1 Way to Invest for Retirement – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.