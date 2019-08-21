Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.38 Million as Stock Value Rose; Now (DNOW) Stock Declined While Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Cut Stake

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 622,748 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 573.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 11,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,822 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 2,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,839 shares to 49,761 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,492 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability holds 714,215 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Incorporated has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Triangle Securities Wealth reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Private Trust invested in 0.77% or 54,678 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 1.73% or 1.59 million shares. Ameritas Prns Inc holds 355,653 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 1.47M shares or 2.14% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 290,342 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,061 shares. 26,757 are owned by Ami Investment Management. Independent Order Of Foresters has 1,155 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Management Ltd has 3.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Republic Invest Management invested in 2% or 3.25 million shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Com accumulated 379,811 shares.

