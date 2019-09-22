Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosted Five9 (FIVN) Holding; Pinnacle Holdings Has Boosted Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Stake

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 140 shares as Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)’s stock rose 9.99%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 5,239 shares with $164.45M value, up from 5,099 last quarter. Berkshire Hills Bancorp now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 365,554 shares traded or 56.82% up from the average. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 184.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mirador Capital Partners Lp acquired 13,624 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 6.80%. The Mirador Capital Partners Lp holds 20,990 shares with $1.08M value, up from 7,366 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $3.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 950,964 shares traded or 12.61% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,240 activity. Shares for $7,920 were bought by DAVIES JOHN B on Wednesday, June 5. The insider Prescott Wm Gordon bought 16 shares worth $455.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap Value stake by 11,597 shares to 2,430 valued at $147.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Travelers (NYSE:TRV) stake by 177 shares and now owns 18,978 shares. Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold BHLB shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 35.96 million shares or 3.91% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). United Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 6,532 shares. Invesco owns 0.01% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 1.07M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 1.12M shares. 15,498 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,820 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 30,898 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ironwood Management Lc accumulated 0.57% or 23,092 shares. 17,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Strategic Serv Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 9,261 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity stated it has 8,909 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,249 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny has 0.01% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 14,817 shares. 678,034 are owned by Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement reported 71,216 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 3,244 shares to 3,933 valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWO) stake by 8,599 shares and now owns 1,246 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was reduced too.