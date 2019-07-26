Miracle Mile Advisors Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $640,107; As Unum Group (UNM) Stock Value Declined, Calamos Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $13.94 Million

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 5,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,511 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, up from 77,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $141.47. About 10.11 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 422,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,500 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.97. About 716,330 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 21/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2058 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group New Buyback Replaces Previous $750 Million One That Was Set to Expire Nov. 2; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play Insurtech; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.3 per share. UNM’s profit will be $286.09 million for 6.11 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.05% EPS growth.

