Miracle Mile Advisors Upped Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake; Cls Investments Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 247.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc acquired 23,645 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 33,191 shares with $1.79M value, up from 9,546 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $248.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube

Cls Investments Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 538.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cls Investments Llc acquired 10,456 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Cls Investments Llc holds 12,396 shares with $1.26M value, up from 1,940 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $374.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 9.38 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SUED OVER CASH ADVANCE FEES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BUYS; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37; 14/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 12/03/2018 – silew: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) –

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $140 target. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was made by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura invested in 71,308 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advisors accumulated 12,795 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability Com has 22,555 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 2.68 million shares. Cwh Cap Mgmt Inc invested 2.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Asset Mngmt Gp holds 2,702 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited has 31,030 shares. Cypress Management Limited Liability Corp (Wy) stated it has 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 71,652 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Alta Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Acg Wealth holds 78,692 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership reported 3.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Federated Invsts Pa reported 2.22 million shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Co invested in 22,524 shares. 66,118 were reported by Crystal Rock Cap Management.

Cls Investments Llc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) stake by 24,599 shares to 54,969 valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) stake by 264,787 shares and now owns 374,418 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G had bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 3,125 shares to 16,959 valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 19,201 shares and now owns 834,538 shares. Ishares Tr (IVW) was reduced too.