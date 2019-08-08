Miracle Mile Advisors Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $4.90 Million; Timber Creek Capital Management Decreased Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $2.20 Million as Stock Declined

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 2,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,031 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.86M, up from 7,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Boston Will Win Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes, Says A.I. System Aiera — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs lgnite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 34,348 shares to 749,804 shares, valued at $40.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 421,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,410 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Partners Inc has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smithfield Tru reported 905 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Com owns 109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Arrow Corp has invested 3.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alexandria Llc accumulated 1,502 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Violich Cap holds 0.28% or 616 shares in its portfolio. Mai Capital Management reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hamel Associate Incorporated holds 278 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crossvault Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,260 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 80,272 shares. Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And Tru Company owns 443 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 2.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131,648 are owned by Mngmt Of Virginia Lc. Foundation Mgmt reported 2.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First National Trust holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 179,336 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Company has 134,217 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 137,373 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Limited Co reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.52% or 11.18 million shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs invested in 2,818 shares or 0.06% of the stock. New York-based Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). James Inc invested 1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 1.21M shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp has 44,875 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 229,140 were accumulated by Affinity Invest Advsrs Limited Co.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 14,968 shares to 46,099 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.