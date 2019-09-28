Miracle Mile Advisors Trimmed Holding in Aspen Technology (AZPN) as Stock Price Rose; Winslow Asset Management Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $824,580 as Valuation Declined

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 15,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 183,286 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 198,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 4,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 9,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 673,987 shares traded or 64.08% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill reported 0.16% stake. Trust Communication Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 85,394 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Com reported 6,791 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Llc has 4.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 445,012 shares. Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 51,325 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Northeast Inv reported 53,470 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 0.02% or 47,225 shares. 20,343 were reported by Parkside Fin Commercial Bank & Tru. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Lc has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 9,000 shares. Scotia Capital Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 929,790 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 605,840 shares. Independent Invsts holds 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 22,400 shares. Fincl Professionals Inc reported 3,249 shares. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Management Lc has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50 million for 61.71 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Management has invested 0.05% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Sei has 173,145 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 173 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability reported 355,982 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs stated it has 3,299 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De reported 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Smithfield Tru Com has 0.03% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 2,666 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Nordea holds 0.01% or 52,123 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 3,036 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carroll Financial owns 75 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 759,778 are owned by Stephens Inv Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company. Amer Cap has 0.15% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 51,660 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

