Miracle Mile Advisors Raised Its At&T (T) Holding by $777,356 as Share Value Rose; As Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Rose, Tiedemann Wealth Management Lowered Position by $335,100

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 611,349 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.07 million, down from 616,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 647,285 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 178.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 25,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 39,138 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 14,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 43.69 million shares traded or 47.56% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Lawyers battle over evidence in AT&T-Time Warner suit; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Group Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Violich stated it has 10,924 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn reported 31,602 shares stake. Barclays Plc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Schafer Cullen Management Inc owns 3,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kistler has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 21,011 were reported by Heritage Wealth. Advisory Network Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,473 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has 22,778 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mgmt invested in 3.29M shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 66,944 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 25,352 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hsbc Public Limited reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $252.89 million for 15.13 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,334 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $119.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 207,952 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,125 shares to 16,959 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 13,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,991 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 1.12M shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited reported 15,190 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 1.55 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation has 16,091 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Btr Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.33% or 54,620 shares. Spectrum Management Gru Incorporated accumulated 769 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has 2.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 793,041 shares. 54,127 were accumulated by White Pine Ltd Llc. Aviance Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,469 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 29,081 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 66,928 shares. St Johns Limited Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,290 shares. Advisor Ltd Llc reported 143,826 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has 129,182 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.