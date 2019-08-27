Miracle Mile Advisors Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $5.04 Million; Schweitzer (SWM) Market Value Rose While Adams Asset Advisors Boosted Its Holding

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $33.8. About 55,274 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 26,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,660 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, up from 109,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8,000 shares to 52,696 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 421,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,410 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI) by 13,942 shares to 95,655 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,420 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.