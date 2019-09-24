Miracle Mile Advisors Position In Kellogg Co (K) Was Has Raised; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Guardian Investment Management Has Boosted Holding

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 50.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities – Tuesday, May 1,; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – ONLY 1 PCT OF INVESTORS THINK GLOBAL ECONOMY WILL STRENGTHEN OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS – BAML MAY FUND MANAGER SURVEY; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 66,809 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 967,201 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clough Prns LP holds 2.86% or 1.01M shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has 1.06M shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. 230.00M are held by Daily Journal. Dana Invest Advsr holds 1.35% or 944,765 shares in its portfolio. 62,676 are owned by Columbia Asset Mgmt. 4.56M were reported by Rothschild & Co Asset Mgmt Us. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc has 1.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Apriem Advisors has invested 2.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Adams Asset Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kj Harrison holds 0.36% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 39,069 shares. Sarasin Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 20,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Carroll Assocs Incorporated holds 0.39% or 154,482 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.71% or 610,216 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 105,237 shares.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America branch to make way for retail development at RTP – Triangle Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America – This Stock Will Be An Alpha Beast Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 25,955 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 436,651 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Old Republic holds 825,000 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Co holds 10,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cibc State Bank Usa owns 10,417 shares. The Alabama-based Welch Group Inc Llc has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,892 shares. Scotia Inc accumulated 28,879 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 96,280 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated holds 7,852 shares. Victory Mgmt invested in 74,628 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 37,680 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 376 shares.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,239 shares to 67,786 shares, valued at $9.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Property Partrs L (NYSE:BPY) by 24,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,359 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $70.29 million activity.