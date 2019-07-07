Miracle Mile Advisors Position In Costco Whsl New (COST) Was Has Increased; Bares Capital Management Increases Position in Papa John’s International (PZZA)

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 301,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.17M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Papa John’s International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 586,721 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 292.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,127 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 2,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 90,831 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $353.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc. by 1.98M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial stated it has 14,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Group Llp stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 142,300 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Co holds 0% or 41,467 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 1.43% or 79,049 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Hl Financial Ser Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Deprince Race And Zollo Inc owns 688,073 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 7,887 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% or 50,972 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 73 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 339,613 shares stake. Jackson Square Limited Co has invested 0.66% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ameritas reported 8,383 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 6.07 million shares. Meridian Mngmt Com reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Optimum Invest Advsr owns 1.21% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 15,180 shares. Stephens Ar owns 34,067 shares. Fdx Incorporated reported 4,923 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Limited Com owns 1,931 shares. Moreover, Sfe Invest Counsel has 2.21% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Washington, Rhode Island-based fund reported 37,563 shares. Zevenbergen Capital stated it has 3,080 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 4,616 shares. Blue Chip Partners reported 956 shares stake. Westwood Corporation Il reported 0.17% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 7,680 were reported by Davis Selected Advisers.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 15,923 shares to 476,822 shares, valued at $53.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 13,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,991 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.