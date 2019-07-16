Miracle Mile Advisors Position in Aspen Technology (AZPN) Lowered by $1.47 Million; Gagnon Advisors Holding in Castlight Health (CSLT) Raised by $2.22 Million

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $440.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 204,207 shares traded. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 6.41% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 25/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $153.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c; 27/03/2018 – Castlight Boosts Wellbeing Solution with Claims-Based Insights; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $134.01. About 360,152 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen Technology Building Up Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aspen Technology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June – Business Wire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.34M for 32.85 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

