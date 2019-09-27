Miracle Mile Advisors Maintains Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); As Envestnet (ENV) Stock Value Rose, Echo Street Capital Management Has Upped Position

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 42,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 418,976 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.65 million, up from 376,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 120,696 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 04/04/2018 – PMC Increases Throughput Efficiency and Job Quality with Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac to Announce Financial Planning Capabilities at Advisor Summit; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Envestnet l Tamarac Takes Client Engagement to the Next Level; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Investments Named “2018 Asset Manager of the Year” and “2018 Strategist of the Year” by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 06/03/2018 Advisor Group Launches ERS-Powered Retirement Plan Central, a Comprehensive Practice Management Platform for Retirement Advisors

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 34,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 131,136 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49M, up from 96,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 2.36 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,363 shares to 39,328 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 30,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,999 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 469,709 shares to 688,000 shares, valued at $35.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 79,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,949 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).