Miracle Mile Advisors Lowered Holding in Aspen Technology (AZPN) by $1.47 Million; Shah Capital Management Position in Avon Products (AVP) Decreased by $4.23 Million as Share Price Rose

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 2.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.83 million, down from 9.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 9.48M shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO NOMINATE JAMES MITAROTONDA FOR ELECTION TO BOARD – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 26/03/2018 – AVON, INVESTORS AGREE ON JAMES MITAROTONDA AS BOARD CANDIDATE; 21/03/2018 – Macbeth, Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon – portrait of a deeply loving couple

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.76. About 352,451 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,000 shares to 46,309 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 35,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.35M for 32.54 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) Down 4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “aspenONE® Version 11 Software Targets Improved Customer Profitability – Business Wire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology: Solid Long-Term Pick For A Growth-Oriented Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 203,900 shares. Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 129,000 shares. 26,236 were reported by Amer Century Companies. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 726,422 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Moreover, Macquarie Group Limited has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 1,124 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.04% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 1.24 million shares. Citadel Llc reported 0.06% stake. 185,544 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. M&T Bank Corp invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Blackrock has 3.74 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,766 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Fund Mngmt holds 137,451 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 12,784 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 905,211 shares. Cleararc Capital has 0.01% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 11,359 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 5.29 million shares or 0% of the stock. 82 are held by Cordasco Financial Networks. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 12,000 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 663,302 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0% or 266,952 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 4.09 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gp Inc holds 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) or 52,138 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 34,834 shares. 10,000 are owned by Karp Cap Mgmt Corp. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 406,650 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) or 2,468 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 300,401 shares.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $14.11M for 32.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avon unloads China manufacturing operation – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Reminder Avon Products, Inc. (AVP), Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) and Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Avon Announces Senior Secured Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Avon’s Global Operations, And What’s In It For Natura – Forbes” with publication date: May 24, 2019.