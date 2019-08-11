Miracle Mile Advisors Lifted Salesforce Com (CRM) Position; River Road Asset Management Stake In Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Was Increased

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 71,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 463,376 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.96 million, up from 391,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 46,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33 million, up from 43,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.32 million activity. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by BLOCK KEITH. Shares for $1.62 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.03M. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig. The insider Weaver Amy E sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 27,251 shares to 27,024 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 421,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,410 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 190,582 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Investment Management has invested 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moors & Cabot has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 364 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Allen Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,300 shares. Cypress Capital Grp invested in 1.25% or 38,490 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.27% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Glaxis Capital Management owns 10,000 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 0.6% or 198,958 shares in its portfolio. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Ltd holds 39,428 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.27 million shares. Mathes has 1.69% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Ltd Company reported 0.75% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% or 7,880 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 0% or 184 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Mgmt Nv reported 279,645 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Lpl has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 212,930 shares. Meritage Mgmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 50,316 shares. American Bank stated it has 42,195 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,177 shares. Lifeplan Finance invested in 0% or 15 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 43,277 shares. 255,500 were reported by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% or 59,210 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,871 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 120,000 shares.