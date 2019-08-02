Miracle Mile Advisors Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Edgewood Management Trimmed By $2.04 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Edgewood Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 42.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgewood Management Llc sold 14,667 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Edgewood Management Llc holds 19,454 shares with $2.72M value, down from 34,121 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 1.62M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww reported 0.45% stake. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt stated it has 47,182 shares or 3.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 78,438 shares. 3,772 were reported by Amer Asset Mngmt. 7,062 were accumulated by Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Llc holds 36,534 shares. Hikari Tsushin Inc reported 2.2% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Waters Parkerson Lc holds 1.9% or 161,466 shares. First Comml Bank holds 0.61% or 60,833 shares in its portfolio. 623,395 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. The Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Partners has invested 0.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp holds 12.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7.82M shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38.60M shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Com holds 1.43% or 98,267 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments Ltd invested in 0.3% or 50,959 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. 3,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Isnâ€™t a Buyâ€¦ Yet – Investorplace.com” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) stake by 26,944 shares to 6,925 valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 27,251 shares and now owns 27,024 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was reduced too.

Edgewood Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3.34 million shares to 7.76 million valued at $1.29 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 306 shares and now owns 597,997 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.24 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.