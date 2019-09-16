Miracle Mile Advisors Increased Xilinx (XLNX) Holding by $3.92 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Raised Its Masco (MAS) Stake by $713,115

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 121.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 33,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 61,103 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.21 million, up from 27,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $104.18. About 494,065 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 18,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 251,898 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89M, up from 233,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 615,661 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 22,166 shares to 666,688 shares, valued at $36.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 34,960 shares to 88,957 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.