Miracle Mile Advisors Increased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $4.85 Million as Share Value Rose; Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Price Rose While Northstar Asset Management Has Raised Stake by $832,050

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1073.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 25,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,476 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 2,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $217.15. About 687,626 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $518.54. About 109,316 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 26,944 shares to 6,925 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 5,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,797 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares to 57,949 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,920 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).