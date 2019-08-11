Miracle Mile Advisors Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Angiodynamics (ANGO) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 84 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 64 sold and reduced their stock positions in Angiodynamics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 36.11 million shares, down from 36.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Angiodynamics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 57 Increased: 60 New Position: 24.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 667.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc acquired 37,418 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 43,025 shares with $6.02 million value, up from 5,607 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $348.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.17% above currents $132.04 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc Advsr LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,010 shares. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Com accumulated 2,753 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cullen Ltd Llc owns 519,630 shares. Verus Financial Partners has 4,337 shares. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Winfield owns 3,755 shares. Fundx Inv Gp Limited Liability Co holds 2,400 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Kwmg Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Opus Group Limited Liability Company reported 7,661 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 2,092 shares. Mufg Americas Corp owns 265,105 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Associate, a California-based fund reported 22,631 shares. 9,171 were reported by West Coast Fincl Ltd Com. Boston Family Office Lc invested in 136,564 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) holds 0.76% or 4,070 shares.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 249,249 shares to 1.86 million valued at $75.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 3,125 shares and now owns 16,959 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.17% of its portfolio in AngioDynamics, Inc. for 704,499 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 348,541 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.69% invested in the company for 45,750 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.55% in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 396,140 shares.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $727.27 million. The firm provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It has a 11.94 P/E ratio. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

