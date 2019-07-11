Miracle Mile Advisors Increased Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Last Week Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Entertainment One Group (LON:ETO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entertainment One Group had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Numis Securities. The stock of Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 22. The stock of Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ETO in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, April 5. The stock of Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, March 14. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Investec. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight”. See Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) latest ratings:

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 847.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc acquired 18,502 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 20,684 shares with $5.94 million value, up from 2,182 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $78.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.15% or $11.94 during the last trading session, reaching $299.86. About 867,724 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IVE) stake by 15,923 shares to 476,822 valued at $53.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IXC) stake by 421,927 shares and now owns 6,410 shares. Ishares Tr (IJS) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 8.

The stock increased 1.68% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 423. About 303,462 shares traded. Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Entertainment One Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, production, and distribution of television , family, film, and music content rights across various media worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.10 billion GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Television, Family, and Film. It has a 169.2 P/E ratio. It sells and distributes films on screens in theatres, on DVD, and digitally and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV programming content; develops, produces, sells, distributes, and licenses characters, stories, and series to kids and families; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.