Miracle Mile Advisors Holds Position in Citigroup (C); Dafna Capital Management Upped Position in Zafgen (ZFGN)

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 29,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,518 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 143,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.39. About 15.43 million shares traded or 17.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 11/05/2018 – Citi Named Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year by GlobalCapital; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Markets and Securities Services Rev $5B; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zafgen Inc (ZFGN) by 359.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 259,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 332,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 72,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zafgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 1.10 million shares traded or 226.35% up from the average. Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has declined 60.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ZFGN News: 06/03/2018 – ZAFGEN: INTERIM DATA SHOW ZGN-1061 ‘SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED’; 01/05/2018 – Zafgen to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 Zafgen 4Q Rev $0.00; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Zafgen; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Zafgen; 30/05/2018 – Zafgen at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 08/05/2018 – ZAFGEN – EXPECTS THAT ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES BALANCE WILL BE GREATER THAN $40 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Zafgen Short-Interest Ratio Rises 216% to 12 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zafgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZFGN); 30/05/2018 – ZAFGEN, INC. EXPANDS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH APPOINTMENT OF BRIAN MCVEIGH AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 249,249 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $75.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,959 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.58% or 72,642 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services owns 54,985 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) holds 45 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 790,223 shares. Caxton Associate LP invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp owns 3.87M shares. Moreover, Allstate Corporation has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 152,167 shares. 88,229 were reported by First Allied Advisory Serv. Terril Brothers owns 326,953 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sandhill Capital Partners Ltd Co holds 9,368 shares. Oppenheimer Com Inc accumulated 303,022 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 36,492 shares or 0.36% of the stock. F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 163,802 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited.