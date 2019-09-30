Miracle Mile Advisors Holds Position in Chemed New (CHE); Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Holds Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 66.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 27,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 69,705 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80M, up from 41,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 9,536 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 8,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $413.18. About 69,617 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A New CEO is One Reason Why Rite Aidâ€™s Long-Term Prospects are Improving – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NBA Point Guard and Former Villanova Wildcat Donte DiVincenzo Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Philadelphia – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Has Issues – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “For Rite Aid Stock, Everything Depends on Millennials – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VITAS Healthcare Introduces New Regional Medical Directors – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chemed To Report Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings July 25, Related Conference Call To Be Held On July 26 – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VITAS Healthcare Celebrates 40 Years of Hospice Care – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Chemed stock skyrockets on earnings report – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 5,432 shares to 41,008 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $206,430 activity.

