Miracle Mile Advisors Has Upped By $3.80 Million Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 131.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc acquired 14,300 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 25,158 shares with $6.70M value, up from 10,858 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $145.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer

Among 5 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LHC Group had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 4. See LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) latest ratings:

Among 18 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Adobe had 33 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Management Comm Limited Partnership reported 444,365 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westpac Banking holds 0% or 95,920 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 27,370 shares. First Bank Of Omaha accumulated 23,270 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has invested 0.93% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Scharf Invests has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1.25% or 108,006 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Stockton reported 0.87% stake. M&T Commercial Bank accumulated 84,755 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 14,791 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 46,159 shares stake. Brinker Capital invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 18,245 shares to 213,349 valued at $38.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IXC) stake by 421,927 shares and now owns 6,410 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was reduced too.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna. GESCHKE CHARLES M had sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95M on Tuesday, January 8. $34.32M worth of stock was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. On Thursday, January 31 Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 30,000 shares. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. Parasnis Abhay had sold 25,000 shares worth $6.00M on Wednesday, January 30. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW on Thursday, January 24.

The stock increased 1.55% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $122.83. About 156,536 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 29/03/2018 – LHC Group and Almost Family Announce Stockholder Approval and Closing of Merger of Equals Transaction; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 49.39 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHC Group, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Management Llc accumulated 24,591 shares. 35,058 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Limited Com. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 12,679 shares. Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us Inc reported 459,400 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 11,301 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tributary Ltd Llc has 2.32% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 613 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 644,109 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 152,442 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc stated it has 211,996 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Company, Washington-based fund reported 95,479 shares. Bancshares, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,861 shares. Moreover, Aperio Group Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 12,956 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 3.10M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

