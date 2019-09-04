Miracle Mile Advisors Has Trimmed Take (TTWO) Position by $752,000 as Valuation Rose; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Upped Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding by $1.16 Million

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $133.64. About 84,408 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 945.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 34,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 37,628 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 103,301 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,973 shares to 50,738 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $140.34M for 26.94 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 22,339 shares to 161 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.