Miracle Mile Advisors Has Trimmed Its Take (TTWO) Position as Stock Rose; South Dakota Investment Council Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $6.40 Million

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 1.50M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 57.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.86. About 3.65M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9,973 shares to 50,738 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 13,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Act Ii Management LP has invested 4.8% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 4.25M shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. 22,045 are held by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.03% or 12,532 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.11% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 39,800 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 134,162 shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Assetmark holds 194 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt accumulated 1,148 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp accumulated 5,539 shares or 0% of the stock.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 150,350 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $77.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

