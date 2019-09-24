Miracle Mile Advisors Has Trimmed First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Position as Shares Declined; State Treasurer State Of Michigan Holding in Louisiana Pac (LPX) Lowered by $306,800 as Stock Rose

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 36,499 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $957,000, down from 48,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 1.46 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 56,525 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52M, down from 63,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.95. About 912,806 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 64,400 shares to 127,702 shares, valued at $28.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 2.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 69.88% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.83 per share. LPX’s profit will be $29.79M for 24.78 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.92 million for 19.30 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

