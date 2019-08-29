Miracle Mile Advisors Has Raised Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Increased Genpact LTD (G) Stake

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 847.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc acquired 18,502 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 20,684 shares with $5.94 million value, up from 2,182 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $64.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $253.81. About 1.29M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased Genpact Ltd (G) stake by 5.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc acquired 59,948 shares as Genpact Ltd (G)’s stock rose 11.12%. The Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 1.09M shares with $38.40 million value, up from 1.03M last quarter. Genpact Ltd now has $7.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 1.11 million shares traded. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 17/05/2018 – Times of India: Genpact co may get Hexaware, Mphasis bids; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.70 to $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 08/05/2018 – Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN

More important recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IVE) stake by 15,923 shares to 476,822 valued at $53.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 18,245 shares and now owns 213,349 shares. Ishares Tr (IJS) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 38.57% above currents $253.81 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $368 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Genpact Limited (NYSE:G), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Genpact Limited has $4700 highest and $36 lowest target. $45’s average target is 11.94% above currents $40.2 stock price. Genpact Limited had 10 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Sunday, March 3. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genpact Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Genpact to Host Investor and Analyst Day on September 25, 2019 in New York City – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “G.research’s 25th Annual Aerospace & Defense Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp owns 25,102 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 107,631 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 0.03% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) or 82,976 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0.05% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 56,089 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% or 1.74 million shares. Axa holds 0% or 12,200 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 6,810 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mai Capital Management holds 0.05% or 25,105 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.04% stake. Hahn Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 0.01% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Ent Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).