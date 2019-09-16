Miracle Mile Advisors Has Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.46, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 44 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 39 cut down and sold their stakes in Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 6.52 million shares, up from 5.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Westwood Holdings Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 23 Increased: 30 New Position: 14.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 82.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 42,030 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 8,708 shares with $662,000 value, down from 50,738 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $94.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 1.68M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –8th Update; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Focused on Maximizing Holder Value; Will Consider All Options to Achieve That Objective; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI ARE SAID IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT DISPUTE: DJ; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom Claim of Surprise at CFIUS Inquiry ‘Has No Basis in Fact’

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company has market cap of $269.50 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Advisory and Trust. It has a 19.56 P/E ratio. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. for 87,236 shares. Menta Capital Llc owns 16,030 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.15% invested in the company for 562,591 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 84,614 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop holds 0.06% or 3,783 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge has 10,488 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd owns 14,218 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability owns 11,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 281,803 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd stated it has 2,930 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Management has 0.72% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2.46 million shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 637 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mgmt stated it has 3.66% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sei Invs Company stated it has 562,491 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Mngmt has 61,538 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 90,463 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0.33% or 1.66M shares. Ancora Advisors Lc reported 24,524 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 9.79% above currents $78.06 stock price. QUALCOMM had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $7500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Mizuho. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 11,339 shares to 54,364 valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) stake by 3,494 shares and now owns 27,145 shares. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) was raised too.