Miracle Mile Advisors Has Lowered Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position by $1.47 Million as Valuation Rose; Boston Partners Position In Ferro (FOE) Was Increased

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 249,518 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M

Boston Partners increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 18,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 664,755 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 646,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 482,476 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 19/04/2018 – Rackspace Names Jay Ferro SVP and Chief Customer Officer; 19/03/2018 – TRONC SAYS MICHAEL FERRO RETIRES FROM BOARD POST LA TIMES SALE; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS CORP LTD FROA.BO SAYS COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS OF CO REJECTED RESOLUTION PLANS RECEIVED AND DECIDED TO LIQUIDATE CO; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ON A NEW $820 MLN SENIOR-SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – FY REVENUE 364.7 MLN ZLOTYS VS 332.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. 17,000 shares were bought by Thomas Peter T, worth $270,640 on Thursday, May 9.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 256,847 shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $175.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 629,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 12,108 shares to 14,383 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 38,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

