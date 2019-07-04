Miracle Mile Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Take (TTWO) by $752,000 as Share Price Rose; Manor Road Capital Partners Cut Position in Mastercard (MA) by $21.15 Million

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 240,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.51 million, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 47,945 shares to 133,526 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 106,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 577,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets holds 0.08% or 108,410 shares. The Virginia-based Alexandria Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 1.76 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Svcs owns 12,783 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation reported 4.87 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 3.70M shares. Van Eck Associate accumulated 8,217 shares. Jackson Square Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.25 million shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Asset One Com stated it has 53,215 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Incorporated holds 5,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Newbrook Cap Advsr Lp owns 711,039 shares or 5.46% of their US portfolio. Interest Group reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Shell Asset reported 6,517 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holdings invested in 210,221 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Assocs stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has invested 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 661,838 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bank. Fernwood Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1,000 shares. Oz Mngmt LP has 1.96% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Natl Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.57% or 31,534 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 9,755 are held by Pecaut. Park Oh invested in 1,296 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hikari Pwr reported 10,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Invsts invested in 17.34 million shares. Lakeview Prns Limited Liability Corp has 1,959 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.51 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc by 900,000 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $31.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.