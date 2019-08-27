Miracle Mile Advisors Has Lowered By $1.47 Million Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position; Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 Has 1.66 Sentiment

Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 103 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 62 decreased and sold their holdings in Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302. The investment managers in our database now possess: 16.27 million shares, down from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) stake by 50.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)’s stock rose 9.49%. The Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 14,100 shares with $1.47M value, down from 28,269 last quarter. Aspen Technology Inc now has $9.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 152,447 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Tech +3.9% after upside FY20 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: AMD,TWTR,GOOG,GOOGL,AZPN,RUN – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) CEO Antonio Pietri on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (MUB) stake by 4,250 shares to 53,960 valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 40,600 shares and now owns 116,350 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $113 lowest target. $135’s average target is -0.48% below currents $135.65 stock price. Aspen Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) rating on Thursday, August 8. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $13100 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital, Australia-based fund reported 3,785 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 14,802 shares stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 3,200 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 1,205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rmb Ltd Llc accumulated 214,276 shares. Caprock Gp owns 2,458 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Axa reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Tci Wealth Advsr has 158 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 4,772 shares. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 6,296 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 234,323 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 263,184 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Company accumulated 11,379 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 13,065 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 7,758 shares.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.38 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 24.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K ROGERS CORP For: Jul 31 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 131,750 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 550,387 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,980 shares.

The stock increased 2.66% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $128. About 246,845 shares traded or 37.93% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25