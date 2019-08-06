Miracle Mile Advisors Has Increased Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $4.85 Million as Market Value Rose; 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Ringcentral (RNG) by $1.64 Million as Stock Price Rose

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1073.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 25,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,476 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 2,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 2.08 million shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 15,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 74,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 89,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $8.96 during the last trading session, reaching $131.33. About 1.25 million shares traded or 54.64% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 19,201 shares to 834,538 shares, valued at $43.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 50,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,830 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Liability holds 2,660 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Inc has 4,285 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd stated it has 483,190 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 0.06% or 1,890 shares. 150,752 were reported by Comerica Bancorp. Amer Century Companies holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 32,844 shares. South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 37,700 shares. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.95 million shares. Hilltop Holdings accumulated 3,346 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The owns 0.28% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 115,003 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 0.27% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tdam Usa invested in 0.27% or 19,758 shares. Osterweis Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 179,537 shares. Usca Ria Ltd holds 0.69% or 16,603 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 1,781 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $206,884 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 20,188 shares. 15,721 are held by Nicholas Prtnrs L P. Tiger Global Mngmt holds 1.36M shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 109,445 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta accumulated 2,426 shares. Victory Cap has 0.47% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 1.93M shares. Asset Mgmt reported 2,259 shares stake. Raymond James owns 351,776 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Cap Invsts has 0.12% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cibc World Mkts owns 1,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Finance reported 1,552 shares. Us Bankshares De has 197,660 shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 10,300 were reported by Mackenzie Financial. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 719 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 88,133 shares to 112,753 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.