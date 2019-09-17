Miracle Mile Advisors Has Increased Stake in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Stock Declined; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $56.45 Million

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 680,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.31 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $780.78 million, down from 9.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 5.14 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – It’s Starbucks’ own fault that it will lose money due to closing of thousands of its locations for anti-racial bias trading, according to the former McDonald’s CEO; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: `NO ONE BELIEVES’ CITY CAN MAKE HOUSING AFFORDABLE; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks coffee in California must have a cancer warning, judge rules; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES CHINA REVENUE MORE THAN TRIPLING OVER NEXT 5 YRS

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 3,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 22,663 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 19,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $93.12. About 2.82M shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd accumulated 470,350 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Com has 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,078 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 50,406 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Atlantic Union Bancshares has 0.85% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 7,296 are held by Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt. Pinnacle Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.32% stake. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 386,100 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.88M shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.42% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv reported 47,756 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl Bank Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,244 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 318 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 31.94 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73 million and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 7,000 shares to 56,525 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 7,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,879 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).