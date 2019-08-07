Miracle Mile Advisors Has Decreased Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stake as Shares Rose; Gabalex Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Market Value Rose

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 180,138 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205.2. About 1.61 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.60 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

