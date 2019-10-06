Miracle Mile Advisors Has Cut Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding; Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Big Lots has $4400 highest and $2500 lowest target. $32.67’s average target is 51.74% above currents $21.53 stock price. Big Lots had 7 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 24 by Citigroup. See Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) latest ratings:

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 17.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,200 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 66,000 shares with $6.69 million value, down from 80,200 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.72B valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $106.08. About 497,827 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity. On Friday, September 13 Lego Catherine P bought $212,324 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co owns 392,427 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 3,948 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Huntington State Bank has 171 shares. 32,800 are owned by Sit Investment Assocs. Bares Cap Management Inc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 974,542 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Sei Invests accumulated 438,701 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 129,812 shares. Meritage Grp Limited Partnership invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Morgan Stanley has 44,164 shares. Qs Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 17,008 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm holds 7,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank owns 689 shares.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) stake by 4,899 shares to 37,928 valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2. It also upped Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 3,365 shares and now owns 30,841 shares. Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) was raised too.

Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a non-traditional, discount retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $846.13 million. The firm offers products under various merchandising categories, such as food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments; consumables category, which comprises health and beauty, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; soft home category that consists of home dÃ©cor, frames, fashion bedding, utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, greeting cards, and home maintenance departments; and furniture category consisting of upholstery, mattress, ready-to-assemble, and case goods departments. It has a 6.97 P/E ratio. It also provides merchandise under the seasonal category that includes lawn and garden, summer, Christmas, and other holiday departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category, including electronics, jewelry, hosiery, toys, and infant accessories departments.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold Big Lots, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 37.05 million shares or 10.16% less from 41.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.07% or 86,697 shares in its portfolio. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 104,929 shares. 257,442 are held by Landscape Capital Management Limited Company. Cipher Capital L P reported 0.2% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Balyasny Asset Management holds 496,412 shares. 1,909 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Co. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 3,291 shares. Next Finance Grp Inc Inc invested in 660 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 13,727 shares. Westport Asset Management holds 195,200 shares. Amp Capital Limited owns 7,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 74,506 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG).

The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 936,482 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Rev $1.64B; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.95; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Initiates Formal Search Process to Identify Permanent Successor CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Returned to Holders About $150M; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory $873M, Up 1.6%; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – INVENTORY ENDED FISCAL 2017 AT $873 MLN, A 1.6% INCREASE COMPARED TO $859 MLN FOR FISCAL 2016; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95