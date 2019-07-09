Miracle Mile Advisors Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $6.42 Million; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $533,109 as Stock Value Declined

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,451 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33 million, down from 143,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $251.04. About 536,552 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 152.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 38,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, up from 25,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $198.72. About 10.49 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook has never faced a crisis like this ever-widening data debacle; 18/03/2018 – Facebook in storm over Cambridge Analytica scandal; 09/05/2018 – Facebook announced earlier this month it’s prepping a separate dating feature to live inside the core Facebook app; 02/04/2018 – Indonesia Threatens to Shut Down Facebook if Privacy Breached; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS ‘IF PEOPLE FLAG THOSE ADS FOR US’; 26/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking – The FTC is opening a non-public investigation into these practices Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Watching Baseball on Facebook Requires Patience — Barron’s Blog; 08/04/2018 – Facebook has spent the last couple of weeks trying to transform its public image; 25/04/2018 – Facebook will not testify at u.s. House hearing on social media; 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY SAYS IT IS ASKING FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE ALL RELEVANT EVIDENCE ABOUT ROLE OF ITS ACADEMIC KOGAN IN RELATION TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,921 shares to 153,401 shares, valued at $12.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 1,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78 million for 20.38 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Associates invested in 12,515 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.15% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ycg Ltd reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,044 are owned by B Riley Wealth. Pathstone Family Office Llc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt owns 12 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0.42% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 296,432 shares. Moreover, First Interstate Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 140 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 3,960 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael reported 894 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ls Invest Ltd owns 20,588 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department invested in 6,600 shares. Burns J W And Co has 1.37% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 15,923 shares to 476,822 shares, valued at $53.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXC) by 421,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,410 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 50,374 shares. State Street invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,261 are owned by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Eulav Asset holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 145,000 shares. Counselors Inc holds 0.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 63,057 shares. Pointstate Capital LP invested in 0.04% or 11,400 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bankshares accumulated 354,861 shares. Advsrs Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 3,460 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.84% or 91,100 shares in its portfolio. Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,892 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.43M shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 0.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,750 shares. Lbmc Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 35,925 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assocs Lp.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $124,035. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 8.