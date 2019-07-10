Miracle Mile Advisors Has Boosted Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $1.59 Million; Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose While Blume Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $1.49 Million

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 303.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 27,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,097 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 9,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 1.51 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 138,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $60.31. About 3.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/03/2018 FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- Light Clip for Oracle Retractor, sterile, Part Number: 03.809.925S Reaming Rods are intended; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 9,082 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 85 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5,174 are owned by Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corporation. 65,300 were accumulated by Clark Estates Inc New York. Leisure reported 9,874 shares. Ledyard Bankshares invested in 0.1% or 13,242 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.07% stake. Veritas Mngmt Llp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hyman Charles D has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Altavista Wealth Inc reported 18,226 shares. Valley Advisers invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Martin Currie Ltd has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hennessy owns 155,200 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 7,137 shares.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 18,245 shares to 213,349 shares, valued at $38.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 15,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,822 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group Inc accumulated 292 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davenport Co Limited Com holds 179,319 shares. Principal Finance Gru has 4.65 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Amarillo Natl Bank reported 25,522 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,223 shares. Huber Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 273,300 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Baxter Bros reported 4,981 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 27,762 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 9,044 shares. Schnieders Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,869 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Covington Investment Advsr Incorporated invested in 105,067 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Wunderlich Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 28,592 shares. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 32.24 million shares.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares to 43,660 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab St Us Treasury (SCHO) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.