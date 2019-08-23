Miracle Mile Advisors Has Boosted By $1.25 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund (QQQX)’s Sentiment Is 1.88

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 247.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc acquired 23,645 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Miracle Mile Advisors Llc holds 33,191 shares with $1.79M value, up from 9,546 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $206.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund Inc (QQQX) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.92, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 30 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 16 cut down and sold holdings in Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 4.98 million shares, up from 4.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nasdaq Premium Income & Growth Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 20 New Position: 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Co Ltd Co stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamlin Mngmt reported 1.08 million shares stake. Headinvest Limited stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intrepid Cap Management accumulated 64,039 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Rench Wealth Mngmt holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,835 shares. Coastline Tru reported 123,843 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company reported 1.25% stake. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.39% stake. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Company holds 1.67% or 126,423 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Company accumulated 879,363 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Altfest L J & holds 0.5% or 10,651 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N & holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,266 shares. Massachusetts Finance Service Ma holds 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 20.66 million shares. Monroe Comml Bank Mi has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 8,069 shares to 167,993 valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 27,251 shares and now owns 27,024 shares. Ishares Tr (IWR) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404 on Friday, June 7.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $867.43 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund for 66,590 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Llc owns 21,100 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American National Bank has 0.06% invested in the company for 8,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 99,729 shares.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 101,725 shares traded. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.