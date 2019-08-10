Miracle Mile Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Take (TTWO) as Share Price Rose; As Ecolab Com (ECL) Shares Rose, First Long Island Investors Has Lowered Stake

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 4,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 72,911 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, down from 77,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 52,696 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, down from 60,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.34M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Take-Two Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Roundup: Take-Two Jumps After Strong Q1 Beat, Record Engagement – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Debt-Defying Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, MCHP – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TEVA, TTWO, BYND – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,300 shares to 25,158 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 13,333 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa owns 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,663 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation owns 8,217 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 4.87 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advent Mgmt De stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company holds 11,770 shares. Stifel Corp stated it has 15,456 shares. Voloridge Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 32,600 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 6,495 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York-based Bamco has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Picton Mahoney Asset holds 50,460 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 110,641 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation invested in 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Alyeska Group Lp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dudley & Shanley has invested 7.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 323,974 shares stake. 9,400 were reported by Notis. Brighton Jones Limited holds 1,313 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mufg Americas stated it has 116,950 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Cumberland Ptnrs has 0.32% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Citadel Advisors Limited Company reported 9,055 shares stake. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.64% or 35,386 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Stifel Financial Corp invested in 308,818 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 327,140 shares. First Long Island Investors Llc has 72,911 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 0.25% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Essex Financial Svcs Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2,581 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,844 shares to 117,437 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 10,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.