Miracle Mile Advisors Decreased Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position by $1.47 Million as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding by $384,615

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.63. About 115,015 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 2,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,543 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, down from 26,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $204.68. About 12.50M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 24/05/2018 – U.S. JURY SAYS SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 005930.KS OWES APPLE AAPL.O $539 MLN FOR INFRINGEMENT OF SMARTPHONE PATENTS – CNET; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,300 shares to 25,158 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.34 million for 31.28 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,890 shares to 12,245 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,978 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67 billion for 24.14 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

