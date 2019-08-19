Miracle Mile Advisors Cut Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holding by $1.47 Million as Shares Rose; Bp Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position in Harris (HRS) by $718,521 as Stock Value Were Volatile

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Harris Corp (HRS) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 4,519 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7,814 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 12,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 233.10% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 22/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Congressman Andy Harris Announces Carroll County Town Hall; 07/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Hand Middle’s Robert Harris Announced as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Harris Corp. Awarded $141 Million Contract to Modernize India’s Air Traffic Management Communications Infrastructure; 24/04/2018 – Trump administration plans to nominate Harry Harris as S.Korea envoy; 08/03/2018 – Politico Huddle: TIMING OF TARIFFS ANNOUNCEMENT UNCLEAR — Exclusive sit-down with Kamala Harris — 2018 THE NEW YEAR OF THE; 04/05/2018 – Maxx Builders President Harris Khan talks of expansion throughout the Texas region; 30/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Colleagues Call on Homeland Security Committee to Hold Hearing on 2020 Census; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 20/04/2018 – FIRSTRAND LTD – PAUL KENNETH HARRIS WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 14,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 28,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 214,937 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27,576 shares to 579,671 shares, valued at $46.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 19,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,190 shares to 4,738 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

