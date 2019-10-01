Minnesota Mining & Mfg (MMM) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $825,037 as Market Value Declined; Accuvest Global Advisors Trimmed Stake in Intuit (INTU) as Share Price Rose

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Minnesota Mining & Mfg (MMM) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 4,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 34,704 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, down from 39,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Minnesota Mining & Mfg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $158.6. About 1.61M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 61.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 2,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 1,591 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 4,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $263.62. About 407,044 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $171.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 126,935 shares to 156,185 shares, valued at $46.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) by 63,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intuit TurboTax Celebrates Latinx Entrepreneurship In Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuit +2% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.49 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $379.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,008 shares to 26,513 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,144 shares, and has risen its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings.