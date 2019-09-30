Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Trimmed Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Stake by $8.82 Million as Share Price Rose; Capstone Financial Advisors Holding in Grainger W W (GWW) Has Increased by $501,160

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 9,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $295.82. About 127,299 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc analyzed 81,712 shares as the company's stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 269,122 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.28M, down from 350,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 591,542 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $842.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 75,645 shares to 633,816 shares, valued at $33.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 85,205 shares in the quarter, for a total of 764,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.24M for 21.51 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.