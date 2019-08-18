Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Trimmed Its Ingersoll (IR) Stake; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)’s Sentiment Is 2

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 19.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 32,868 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 139,654 shares with $15.08M value, down from 172,522 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $28.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 1.27M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 14 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 7 sold and decreased holdings in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II. The investment managers in our database now own: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $323.17 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II for 27,762 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 66,159 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 19,387 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 248,650 shares.

More notable recent PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II declares $0.035 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PCK: Opportunity Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PCK: A Look At Pimco’s California Municipal Debt Funds – Seeking Alpha” on January 21, 2019. More interesting news about PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pimco Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PIMCO Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Final Results of Tender Offers for Auction Rate Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 33,858 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 13.39% above currents $117.88 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 2. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 10. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Monday, May 6 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating.