Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Trimmed Its Ingersoll (IR) Position; Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) Has 8 Sentiment

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 19.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 32,868 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 16.00%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 139,654 shares with $15.08 million value, down from 172,522 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $30.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $126.62. About 1.46M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c

Cortland Bancorp Inc (CLDB) investors sentiment decreased to 8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 8 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 1 decreased and sold equity positions in Cortland Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 1.67 million shares, up from 165,352 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cortland Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 0 Increased: 1 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na holds 19,562 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cibc World Corp reported 118,103 shares. Icon Advisers Com owns 0.02% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,260 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 12,485 shares. Ent Fin Services Corporation accumulated 196 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Lp invested in 1.54% or 1.02M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Ltd holds 12,664 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 218,843 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Maverick Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Westfield Management Company Lp invested in 1.41 million shares or 1.16% of the stock. Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Farmers Tru Com owns 1.52% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 49,683 shares. Montag A Associates Inc holds 0.15% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 14,620 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 119,180 shares. King Luther Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.85 per share. IR’s profit will be $494.37 million for 15.44 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 130.34% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $12200 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $115 target. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. Goldman Sachs maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 10 shares traded. Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Cortland Bancorp for 327,670 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 300,133 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farmers Trust Co has 0.22% invested in the company for 31,719 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.16% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 49,521 shares.

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $99.74 million. The Company’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. It has a 10.5 P/E ratio. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans.