Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Raised International Business Machs (IBM) Holding; As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Stock Value Declined, Spitfire Capital Has Decreased Its Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 87,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,366 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03 million, up from 89,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $142.87. About 895,130 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 15/05/2018 – IBM has been investing heavily in blockchain, forging partnerships with the likes of Walmart, Nestle and Maersk; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 24,140 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 3.23% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Names Aziz S. Aghili to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Columbus McKinnon May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Columbus McKinnon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCO); 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON – DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TERMINATION OF CO’S RIGHTS AGREEMENT, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 18, 2019; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med invested in 0.48% or 3,873 shares. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 6,117 were reported by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd. Wetherby Asset holds 16,922 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 309 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 622,329 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sg Americas Llc reported 265,593 shares stake. Security Bankshares Of So Dak holds 8,214 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 0.82% or 115,867 shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern holds 0.74% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,444 shares. First Merchants accumulated 1,460 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 411,668 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd accumulated 327,621 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management has 27,983 shares. Moreover, Beech Hill Advisors has 0.49% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 51,001 shares to 465,081 shares, valued at $23.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 85,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,357 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00M and $95.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 46,539 shares to 998,414 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 4.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.74 per share. CMCO’s profit will be $18.05 million for 12.94 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Columbus McKinnon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CMCO shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.92 million shares or 2.81% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 8,673 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Voya Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability holds 631,374 shares. Alphaone Serv Llc accumulated 51,009 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Boston Advsr Lc has 30,405 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communications Lp reported 369,544 shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 167,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 12,000 shares. Brant Point Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.32% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) or 73,987 shares. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Millennium Ltd has invested 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Minnesota-based Punch And Assoc Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 1.1% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).